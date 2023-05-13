May 13, 2023

IPL: Persepolis and Sepahan both victorious [VIDEO]

May 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis and Sepahan football teams defeated their rivals in penultimate week of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis beat Gol Gohar 4-0. Mehdi Torabi made a hattrick and Saeid Sadeghi also was on target for the host.

Sepahan also defeated Paykan 5-0 in Isfahan. Shahriyar Moghanlou opened the scoring for Sepahan from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute. Paykan forward Sherzod Temirov was sent off before the break and Ramin Rezaeian doubled the scoreboard shortly after.

Omid Noorafkan (two goals) and Moghanlou were also on target in the second half.

Persepolis remained top with 63 points with one week remaining, while Sepahan is second with 62 points.

Matchday 29 Results:
*Sanat Naft 1 – 1 Zob Ahan
*Mes Rafsanjan 1 – 2 Esteghlal
*Aluminum 0 – 0 Naft Masjed Soleyman
*Havadar 0 – 0 Foolad
*Malavan 0 – 0 Mes Kerman
*Sepahan 5 – 0 Paykan
*Tractor 1 – 0 Nassaji
*Persepolis 4 – 0 Gol Gohar

