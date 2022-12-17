Dragan Skocic hits out after FFIRI VP Nabi’s remarks

TEHRAN, IRAN - JANUARY 27: head coach Dragan Skocic of Iran gestures during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Iran and Iraq at Azadi Stadium on January 27, 2022 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Mohammad Karamali/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic criticized Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the vice president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), for his comments about Team Melli.

Nabi in an interview with the state-run TV channel said that the National Team suffered from disunity in the time of the former coach.

Skocic reacted to Nabi’s remarks via his Instagram story.

“Mr. Nabi, I didn’t really intend to argue with you anymore, but your recent remarks about me and my time made me do so. Every time that you say something against me, I became proud that I’m on the other side.

“Neither you, nor Mr. Taj or Mr. Kharati, has been my family. You are from the world that is miles away from me. It is crystal clear that you and your colleagues are destroying Iranian football with your greed and selfishness, and the only result you have gotten so far was failure.

“Today, everyone knows that your people have been in contact with players and my successor coach a long time ago and you were the reason for disunity in the team. Now, there are even bigger gaps because you paid back a debt to some players who supported you to come to the World Cup and because of that, you had to form the oldest team at the tournament.

“I urge you to stop using my name to justify the biggest defeat of Iran ever in the World Cup with six goals against England and loss against the U.S. in the most crucial game for Iran in the World Cup history. Instead, enjoy the rewards, bonuses and cars I have earned for you, and still you can be thankful for the fact that you will be able to pay for your mistakes in the past with that money.

“Please take responsibility for your decision to bring a coach who has failed for the third time in a row trying to qualify Iran from the group stage of the World Cup, after his poor performance with Colombia and Egypt, and do not bring excuses under my name with imaginary stories.

“Mr. Nabi, you have too much self-confidence to be able to analyze my work method. I know that my result bothered you, I completely understand you, because you are losers with a lot of confidence and experience.

“Simply, your coach should have been much more honest in choosing players who deserved it instead of loyal ones, and much braver in terms of strategy, instead of being a showman, then you would have had a chance.

“Mr. Nabi. I was very proud of myself for taking Team Melli to the World Cup. But I was also happy that I was not in Qatar with you. Regardless of my love for Iranian people and football fans, for me, there are many more important things in life than going to the World Cup with you and others like you.