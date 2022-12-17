IPL: Tehran derby postponed

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The match between Persepolis and Esteghlal was postponed due to dangerous levels of air pollution in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The Tehran derby was scheduled for Dec. 20th at the Azadi Stadium.

Abed Maleki, a deputy governor for Tehran’s civil affairs coordination, said they have sent a letter to the football federation stating that the match should not be held on Tuesday due to air pollution concerns.

Persepolis leads the table of the Iran Professional League (IPL) with 24 points, two points ahead of their archrivals Esteghlal.