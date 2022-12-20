Carlos Queiroz may be selected as Iran’s technical director [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will likely appoint Carlos Queiroz as Team Melli technical director.

The federation will hold a meeting within the next two weeks to discuss the National Team’s head coach.

Queiroz headed Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Team Melli suffered two defeats against England and the U.S. and earned a win over Wales.

The Portuguese coach’s contract ran out after Iran failed to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

Now, media reports suggest that the football federation is going to appoint ex-Iran captain Javad Nekounam as Team Melli coach for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Queiroz will be also appointed as the Team’s technical director.