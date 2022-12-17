Azmoun scores in friendly against FC Zurich [VIDEO]

Sportbuzzer.de – LEVERKUSEN, Led by starting XI returnee Florian Wirtz, Bayer 04 Leverkusen recorded a friendly win in sub-zero temperatures.

The Werkself defeated Swiss champions FC Zurich 4-1 (2-0) at the Ulrich Haberland Stadium in Leverkusen.

Moussa Diaby (38′) first gave the Bundesliga team the lead, Wirtz then added the second goal with a sweeping right-footed shot just before half-time.

Alonso made a lively substitution in the second half, bringing among others Sardar Azmoun, who had played with Iran at the World Cup. The attacker made it 3-0 after 55 minutes before Cheick Coundé (64′) was able to shorten the lead for the Swiss guests with a dream goal. Amine Adli (86th) finally made the final score.