Taça da Liga: Taremi scores off the bench in win over Vizela [VIDEO]

Bolanarede.pt – PORTO, FC Vizela traveled to Estádio do Dragão for a game where both the visitor and FC Porto were fighting for a place in the quarters of the remodeled competition, which qualifies the Winter Champion.

In the second game as coach of the Vizelense team, Tulipa couldn’t have had a worse start. Forty-seven seconds was all the time it took for the Vizel goal to be beaten. Toni Martinez appeared, like a pickpocket, stealing the ball from the Vizela goalkeeper and opened the scoring for the dragons.

In the second half, with Evanilson, Taremi, and Otávio brought onto the field, it was very different. The blue and white team clearly assumed the costs of the game and went after the opposing team. At 48′, it became 2-0 for the blue and whites. Grujic’s pass to unmarked Galeno, takes two defenders out of the way and put it past the opposing goalkeeper.

Ten minutes later, 3-0 for the home team. Pepê sends it to Wendel, who with a powerful shot makes the third. The first goal of the Brazilian this season.

On the 64th, there was another one for FC Porto. A brilliant pass from Otávio to Evanilson, who is fouled inside the penalty area. Mehdi Taremi did not waste the opportunity and increased his tally to 14 goals scored this season.

The match ended 4-0 for the dragons, in a game that was worth the passage to the next phase of the League Cup.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeTNhZi7RjQ