‘Fans have enjoyed Qatar’ – Former Iran international Mehdi Mahdavikia hails 2022 World Cup

The Peninsula – DOHA, AFC ambassador Mehdi Mahdavikia said yesterday that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 left multi-field positive impacts, with the historic upsets recorded in the group stage and the knockouts.

Iran retired footballer Mehdi Mahdavikia said that Qatar’s organization of the World Cup is a real pride for Asian football, which in turn recorded a prominent presence in this edition and gave positive impressions through the performances shown by teams of Saudi Arabia, Japan, and South Korea.

The retired Hamburg and Bochum player hailed Iran’s participation as good in view of their tough group that included England, the US, and Wales. They performed well, but they lacked the luck to achieve the desired results, Mahdavikia said.