Beiranvand’s agent speaks about his injury in the game against England

TelecomAsia.net – TEHRAN, Farshid Karimi, the agent of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, spoke about the player’s condition after he was injured in a World Cup match against England in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

“When he broke his nose in the game against England, we were very worried about him. Alireza really wanted to participate in the World Cup and help the Iranian national team, so he made the decision to play against the United States through pain. Now he feels much better, and he can already take part in matches for his club.” Farshid Karimi shared exclusively with Telecom Asia Sport.

Beiranvand was injured in the eighth minute of Iran’s World Cup group opening game against England. Doctors treated the goalkeeper for around eight minutes, which saw the keeper attempt to continue the game. After about two minutes on the field, the goalkeeper asked for a replacement and left the field on a stretcher.

Beiranvand remained sidelines for his side’s second match against Wales due to concussion concerns but was given the all-clear to feature in net for Iran’s final match against the USA.

Iran finished their 2022 World Cup campaign with 3 points. from a historic win against Wales and 2 losses against England & the USA.