Colorado Rapids sign Steven Beitashour to one-year contract

OurSportsCentral.com – COLORADO, The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Steven Beitashour to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year, the club announced today.

“Steven’s leadership as one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league has been a valuable asset to our team on and off the pitch,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP& General Manager. “We look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”

Beitashour, 35, has appeared in 30 regular season matches for the Rapids, adding four assists and contributing to 15 clean sheets during his time Burgundy. The veteran fullback originally signed with Colorado via free agency in September 2020.

Prior to joining the Rapids, Beitashour spent two seasons with LAFC, playing 25 matches as the Black & Gold won the Supporters’ Shield and set what was then an MLS-record 72 points in 2019.

In 2017, Beitashour played 22 games for Toronto FC as the Reds completed a historic, treble-winning season, capturing the MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship alongside current Rapids head coach Robin Fraser, who was an assistant in Toronto. Overall, he played in 51 regular season matches for Toronto across two seasons, as well as 11 MLS Cup Playoff matches as Toronto reached consecutive MLS Cup Finals.

Beitashour began his career with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2010 and went on to win the 2012 Supporters’ Shield during his four seasons with the Californian side. He then moved to Vancouver Whitecaps FC where he played 54 regular season games across two seasons and won the first of his three Canadian Championships. Since 2010, Beitashour has recorded five goals and 40 assists across 277 career regular season matches in MLS.

Born in California to Iranian parents, Beitashour has earned six senior international caps for Iran and was selected to the 23-man roster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

