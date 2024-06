(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BARCELOS, Iran international forward Ali Alipour left Portuguese club Gil Vicente.

The 28-year-old striker joined Gil Vicente from Maritimo on a two-year deal in May 2022.

Now, the player has parted company with Gil Vicente.

Local media reports suggest that Alipour has been linked with a move to Persepolis.

He was a member of Persepolis from 2015 to 2020 and scored 56 goals in 153 matches for the Iranian football team.