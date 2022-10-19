Iran manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Carlos Queiroz

Yahoo Sports – TEHRAN, Vastly experienced manager Carlos Queiroz will lead Iran at World Cup 2022, after receiving a late recall to the role.

The 69-year-old was re-appointed in September, two months before the showpiece event in Qatar starts. It will be the third time he leads the country to a World Cup, following group stage exits in 2014 and 2018.

Team Melli were previously under the leadership of Dragan Skocic, who led them through an impressive qualification campaign. However, a change in leadership at the Iranian football federation resulted in Queiroz’s return.

The former Manchester United assistant’s previous spell in charge was the longest in the history of the Iran national team, lasting almost eight years from April 2011 to January 2019.

Since then, the Portuguese has had spells in charge of Colombia and Egypt, and he led the latter to a runners-up finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in February, losing on penalties to Senegal in the final.

The veteran boss, who has also had spells with Sporting CP, Nagoya Grampus, UAE, South Africa, Real Madrid and Portugal, couldn’t lead Iran to the knockout stages in the last two World Cups.

They picked up one point in the group stage in 2014, drawing with Nigeria but losing to Argentina and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the 2018 World Cup, Iran manager Carlos Queiroz started by beating Morocco 1-0, before losing 1-0 to Spain and drawing 1-1 with Portugal. A four-point haul was their best-ever return at the World Cup, but the Iranians were knocked out as they finished a point behind Spain and Portugal.

In the Asian Cup, Queiroz took Iran to the quarter-finals in 2015 and the semi-finals in 2019, although defeat to Japan in the latter game led to his decision to step down.

Iran face England, Wales and the United States in Group B at World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with Carlos Queiroz as manager.