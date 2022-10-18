October 18, 2022

Hosseini scores winner in Turkish Cup match against Iğdır FK [VIDEO]

7 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Aspor.com.tr – KAYSERI, In the 3rd Round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, Kayserispor and Iğdır FK were drawn to face each other in a fight that ended with victory for Kayserispor by a score of 2-1.

For Kayserispor, İlhan Parlak opened the scoring in the 3rd minute and Majid Hosseini scored the winner in the 84th minute.

The visiting side’s goal came from Batuhan Kurt in the 47th minute.

With this result, Kayserispor moved on to the next round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

