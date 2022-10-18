October 18, 2022

Team Melli could face Syria in final pre-WC friendly [Report]

27 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will likely play Syria as part of their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a member of the Iran Football Federation’s Board of Directors, had previously said Team Melli will play a warm-up match before leaving Tehran for Doha.

Recent media reports suggest that Iran will play Syria in its last warm-up.

Iran, headed by Carlos Queiroz, edged Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in late September in a training camp in Austria.

Iran has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the US and Wales.

