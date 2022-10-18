October 18, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Iran’s Super Cup match date announced

35 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
7 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Super Cup match between Esteghlal and Nassaji will be held on November 2nd.

Esteghlal is the Iran league champion while Nassaji is the titleholder of the Hazfi Cup.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League’s season champion and the winner of the Hazfi Cup.

It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis is the most decorated team in the tournament, having won the title four times.

Esteghlal has not yet won the title.

Related Stories

Hosseini scores winner in Turkish Cup match against Iğdır FK [VIDEO]

7 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Team Melli could face Syria in final pre-WC friendly [Report]

27 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

FFIRI and FIFA presidents meet in Malaysia

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Hosseini scores winner in Turkish Cup match against Iğdır FK [VIDEO]

7 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Team Melli could face Syria in final pre-WC friendly [Report]

27 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran’s Super Cup match date announced

35 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

FFIRI and FIFA presidents meet in Malaysia

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online situs slot terpercaya slot gacor anti rungkad http://coppice.main.jp mpocash slot slot hoki slot online gacor terbaru https://drckaoninsho.jp/