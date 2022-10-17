FFIRI and FIFA presidents meet in Malaysia

Mehr News – KUALA LUMPUR, The President of Iran’s Football Federation Mehdi Taj met with the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

A joint meeting of Taj and Infantino was held on Monday on the sidelines of the AFC Executive Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues about FIFA and AFC assistance to the Iranian Football Federation.

Mehdi Taj also held a separate meeting with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström.