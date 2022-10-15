Hosseinzadeh opens Charleroi account against St-Truiden

LaLibre.be – Sint-Truiden, Charleroi lost 2-1 to Sint-Truidense on Saturday on the 12th day of the Jupiler Pro League.

The Zebras thus see the Canaries overtake them in the standings. STVV is 10th with 16 points, 1 more than Sporting, who are 11th.

In the first period, Shinji Kagawa opened the scoring (12th).

In the second half, Frank Boya’s counter-attack crossed half the pitch alone and scored the second goal of the night (68′).

In the last minutes, Charleroi finally managed to find the opposing net with a strike from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (90 + 2nd).