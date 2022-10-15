October 15, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Hosseinzadeh opens Charleroi account against St-Truiden

14 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
14 views

LaLibre.be – Sint-Truiden, Charleroi lost 2-1 to Sint-Truidense on Saturday on the 12th day of the Jupiler Pro League. 

The Zebras thus see the Canaries overtake them in the standings. STVV is 10th with 16 points, 1 more than Sporting, who are 11th. 

In the first period, Shinji Kagawa opened the scoring (12th). 

In the second half, Frank Boya’s counter-attack crossed half the pitch alone and scored the second goal of the night (68′). 

In the last minutes, Charleroi finally managed to find the opposing net with a strike from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (90 + 2nd).

Related Stories

Taça de Portugal: Ali Alipour scores in Gil Vicente victory over Serpa

22 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

CQ departs for Doha to inspect facilities

20 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ali Naderi named Iran beach soccer interim coach  ￼

20 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Hosseinzadeh opens Charleroi account against St-Truiden

14 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Taça de Portugal: Ali Alipour scores in Gil Vicente victory over Serpa

22 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

CQ departs for Doha to inspect facilities

20 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ali Naderi named Iran beach soccer interim coach  ￼

20 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88