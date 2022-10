A Bola – SERPA, This Saturday Gil Vicente eliminated Serpa with a 3-0 victory in the 3rd round of the Portuguese Cup.

The team led by Ivo Vieira won again after more than a month without feeling the taste of victory.

An own goal by Rui Marins, at 15′, Alipour (25′), and Arai (54′) confirmed the victory of the Barcelos team and qualification for the next round of the competition.