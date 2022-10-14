October 14, 2022

CQ departs for Doha to inspect facilities

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz traveled to Qatar to check Iran’s training camp in Doha.

The Portuguese coach will also check Al Rayyan Hotel, where the Iran football team stays during the competition.

Iran will depart for Qatar on November 14th.

Iran has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the US, and Wales.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will start the campaign with a match against England on November 21st.

Team Melli will likely play a warm-up match ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Iran edged Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in late September in a training camp in Austria.

