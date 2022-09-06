Queiroz agrees deal to return to Iran, lead team at Qatar 2022 [Report]

302 views

IRNA – TEHRAN, Carlos Queiroz is coming to Tehran this weekend to begin his career in the national team after inking a contract with the Iranian Football Federation (IRIFF) until the end of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

With 75 days left until the World Cup kicks off, Carlos Queiroz has returned to coach Iran for a second period, spelling the end of Dragan Skocicâ€™s tenure.

Last week, Mehdi Taj was elected as the new president of the IRIFF for a four-year term on Tuesday. He ran on a ticket promising to bring back Queiroz to the national team.

Taj and Queiroz’s negotiations finally came to a conclusion and today came an announcement that the IRIFF has reached an agreement with the Portuguese head coach and a contract has been inked between the two sides.

In Doha, Queiroz and Iran will face England, Wales, and the US.