Kartal becomes Persepolis coach: Turkish media

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Ismail Kartal has become the coach of the Iranian giant football team Persepolis, according to Turkish media on Friday.

If the Iranian football team confirms the news reported by “Ajansspor”, Kartal will be a replacement fort Juan Carlos Garrido, who left the team last month following poor results in 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) and AFC Champions League Elite.

Kartal joined Fenerbahce on a one-year contract last year, reuniting with the team for a third time as manager but left the Turkish giants in June.

The 63-year-old previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons, and was assistant manager from 2010 to 2014. He bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.