January 24, 2025

Kartal becomes Persepolis coach: Turkish media

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
11 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Ismail Kartal has become the coach of the Iranian giant football team Persepolis, according to Turkish media on Friday.

If the Iranian football team confirms the news reported by “Ajansspor”, Kartal will be a replacement fort Juan Carlos Garrido, who left the team last month following poor results in 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) and AFC Champions League Elite.

Kartal joined Fenerbahce on a one-year contract last year, reuniting with the team for a third time as manager but left the Turkish giants in June.

The 63-year-old previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons, and was assistant manager from 2010 to 2014. He bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

More Stories

Iran defeats Belarus in beach soccer friendly

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025

Iran discover fate at 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025

Eight Iranians shortlisted for Beach Soccer Stars 2024

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025