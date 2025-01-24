Iran discover fate at 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran are drawn in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025.

The 16 teams participating in the U17 Asian Cup have learned their fates following the draw conducted on Thuday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 16 teams, divided into four groups, will not only be bidding for the coveted trophy but also for the eight spots at the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 – the first edition of the newly expanded 48-team strong annual tournament.

Hosts Saudi Arabia, seeking a third title, will face Uzbekistan, Thailand and China in Group A with the top two sides to advance to the quarter-finals.

Group B will see defending champions Japan being challenged by Australia, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates while Korea Republic will square off against Yemen, Afghanistan and Indonesia in Group C.

Top seeds Iran can expect stiff resistance from Tajikistan, Oman and DPR Korea in Group D.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 will be held on April 3-20.

Draw Result

Group A: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Thailand, China PR

Group B: Japan, Australia, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates

Group C: Korea Republic, Yemen, Afghanistan, Indonesia

Group D: Iran, Tajikistan, Oman, DPR Korea