Eight Iranians shortlisted for Beach Soccer Stars 2024

Tehran Times – BARCELONA, Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) has compiled a shortlist of 120 men’s players, 50 women’s players and 45 coaches as voters will have their say on who should come away victorious at the Beach Soccer Stars 2024.

Ali Mirshekari, Amirhossein Akbari, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Mohammadali Mokhtari and Mohammad Moradi are vying for the Best Men’s Player.

Hamid Behzadpour has been shortlisted among the Best Men’s Goalkeeper and Ali Naderi is a candidate to win the Best Coach award.

This year’s award winners will be determined by the votes from the coaches and captains of all the Football Associations and National Beach Soccer Member Associations, and the coaches and captains of the beach soccer clubs that have participated in at least one of the following events: the World Winners Cup Alghero 2024, Americas Winners Cup El Salvador 2024 or the Euro Winners Cup Nazaré 2024, with voters casting their votes in accordance with the ‘Beach Soccer Stars 2024 Regulations’ for the following categories:

Voting began on Thursday, 23rd January 2025 and captains and coaches will have until Sunday, 23rd February 2025 to cast their votes.

The winners of the mentioned awards will be known at the Beach Soccer Stars gala 2024, with the date and location set to be announced soon.