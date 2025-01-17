January 18, 2025

Sepahan edge Persepolis to win Iran’s Super Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 17, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sepahan football team edged past Persepolis 1-0 to win Iran’s Super Cup for the first time.

Steven Nzonzi scored the winner just two minutes into the match at the Imam Khomeini Stadium.

Persepolis put Sepahan under pressure to score but their strikers lacked the final touches to equalize the match.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League’s season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup.

