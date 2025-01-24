Iran defeats Belarus in beach soccer friendly

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BUSHEHR, Iran’s beach soccer team secured a 4-2 win over Belarus in a friendly match held in Bushehr Tuesday night.

Saeid Piramoon, Ali Mirshekari, Abbas Rezaei and Mehdi Shirmohammadi were on target for Team Melli.

Ali Naderi’s team faced the Belarusian side in a three match friendly series and had defeated Belarus 2-1 in its first match and lost 4-3 in the second match.

The Iran beach soccer team prepares for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, slated for March 20 to 30 in Thailand.

Iran has been drawn in Group C along with the UAE, Indonesia and Afghanistan.