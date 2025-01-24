January 24, 2025

Iran defeats Belarus in beach soccer friendly

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
5 views

Tasnim – BUSHEHR, Iran’s beach soccer team secured a 4-2 win over Belarus in a friendly match held in Bushehr Tuesday night.

Saeid Piramoon, Ali Mirshekari, Abbas Rezaei and Mehdi Shirmohammadi were on target for Team Melli.

Ali Naderi’s team faced the Belarusian side in a three match friendly series and had defeated Belarus 2-1 in its first match and lost 4-3 in the second match.

The Iran beach soccer team prepares for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, slated for March 20 to 30 in Thailand.

Iran has been drawn in Group C along with the UAE, Indonesia and Afghanistan.

More Stories

Kartal becomes Persepolis coach: Turkish media

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025

Iran discover fate at 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025

Eight Iranians shortlisted for Beach Soccer Stars 2024

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 24, 2025