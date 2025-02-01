Iran in Pot 1 of 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup

Tasnim – HOHHOT, Iran is draw in Pot 1 of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025.

The 12 contenders for the competition will discover their Group Stage fate on Thursday, February 6 when the Final Draw ceremony takes place at the Juva Grand Hotel in the host city of Hohhot at 3pm.

Nine teams emerged from the first ever Qualifiers – held last month – to progress to the Finals, where they will be joined by host China and 2018’s top two, Iran and Japan.

The third edition of the Continent’s premier women’s national team futsal tournament is slated to take place in May 2025 and the Final Draw will see the cast being split into three groups of four, with the top two finishers in each group and the two best third-placed teams to advance to the last eight.

Pot 1: China (26), Thailand (6), Iran (9),

Pot 2: Japan (10), Vietnam (11), Uzbekistan (18)

Pot 3: Indonesia (24), Chinese Taipei (25), Hong Kong (31)

Pot 4: Bahrain (36), Philippines (59), Australia (NA)

The top three finishers at China 2025 will also qualify for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025, to be hosted by the Philippines – who have automatically qualified.