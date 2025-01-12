Iranian defender Mehdi Zareh close to joining Akhmat Grozny [Report]

Metaratings.ru – GROZNY, Metaratings.ru has learned that Iranian defender Mehdi Zare from the club Gol Gohar is close to signing with Russian Premier League side Akhmat.

The 21-year-old is expected at the first training camp of the Grozny team to sign the contract.

Zara is in the position of the central defender. This season, he has played 14 matches in the Iranian championship. Zare is bound by a contract with Goal Gohar until the summer of 2027, and his estimated transfer value is 600 thousand euros.

Earlier, Metaratings.ru reported on the likely withdrawal from Akhmat of two legionnaires: in the winter transfer window, the Bosnian defender Milos Šatara can move to the Serbian “Voyivina”, and the Brazilian striker Felipe Cardoso – into the Chinese “Beijing Goan”.

Akhmat finished the first part of the RPL season in 15th place.

The first training camp of the team started on January 10 in Belek, Turkey.