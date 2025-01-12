Jahanbakhsh scores to help Heerenveen defeat NAC Breda

Ad.nl – BREDA, SC Heerenveen won an away match in the first league for the second time this season, a month after the 1-2 victory at Willem II. The team of Robin van Persie was too strong for NAC in the Rat Verlegh Stadium.

Both teams made a crazy first half. Oliver Braude got a yellow card after just ten seconds after ten seconds: the fastest given yellow print of this season in the premier league. Then Jacob Trenskow opened the score in the seventh minute by working a pass from Mats K hlert. Less than six minutes later, it was already 0-2. Alireza Jahanbakhsh made his first league goal since his signing to the Frisians.

It didn’t stop there. After a remote throw-in from NAC captain Jan Van den Bergh, As a result, the detached Elias Omarsson was able to head the ball in the goal. Heerenveen did not let himself be known and scored about ten minutes later increased the lead to 1-3. This time it was Nikolai Hopland who scored.

In the second half, the same strategy was used, and NAC’s Omarsson scored another goal. A long-ranging pass by Van den Bergh was worked in again in the 75th minute by Omarson.

Ilias Sebaoui then scored the 2-4 for the away side in injury time.

Through this victory, Van Persie team will increase in the rankings. Heerenveen has after eighteen games played 24 points, which is good for the ninth place in the premier league. NAC has two points less and is in eleventh place.