Iran drops in world beach soccer rankings

Tehran Times – BARCELONA, The Beach Soccer Worldwide National Teams ranking December 2024 update marked the final ranking update of the year, with position changes in both the men’s and women’s ranking.

In the women’s ranking, Ukraine climbed three places in the table into second place, while Switzerland moved up one spot into 12th position in the ranking.

Towards the top of the men’s ranking, Spain’s strong recent performances saw them move into fourth, as Belarus climbed to fifth. Iran national team dropped two spots to sixth.