I knew that my time would come: Ali Gholizadeh

Tehran Times – POZNAN, Lech Poznan Iranian winger Ali Gholizadeh is happy to be in the Polish team and says that he knew that this would come.

The 28-year-old player joined Lech Poznan in July 2023 from Belgian side Charleroi but failed to live up to the expectations.

Gholizadeh is optimistic about the future in Ekstraklasa and says he is happy to be in the club.

“I can be much better and I can’t wait to jump to my highest level. I hope to do it as soon as possible, but there is no doubt – I can do more, I know myself and my capabilities. In my opinion, I was closest to my peak form in Charleroi, in one season I scored eight goals and had slightly fewer assists, those were good numbers,” Gholizadeh said in an interview with Lech Poznań website.

“I have had two serious injuries since joining Lech Poznan. I feel much better now and I am very happy about it, I have worked hard for it. I am doing everything to do my best. In the previous years I was at the national team training camps and I arrived at my teams a bit later and I was not able to work with them for at least two weeks. For me, what happened this summer was a kind of rebirth. It’s incredibly important for a footballer to be able to fully participate in the preparations, and after such a long time without this opportunity, I had the feeling that something special was ahead of me,” he added.

“We have to start with the fact that we all had high expectations when I came to Lech. The fans, the club, myself. For a long time, I didn’t give the team much, but I always remembered that I had to be patient. At the same time, I understood people who said: hey, you haven’t shown anything yet, and you were supposed to be great. I felt that the time for repayment would come, and in order to do that I still have to do a lot,” the Iranian international winger said.

“In the match against Legia Warszawa I scored and my dream came true. I played well, the team played well, the stands were full of fans. I scored after three minutes and honestly, it’s one of my favorite matches in my entire life,” Gholizadeh concluded.