WC 2026: Princes of Persia march on in Group A qualifiers

Theroar.com.au – MELBOURNE, Only three months left before the resumption of the crucial 2026 WCQ in Asia, with 18 teams fighting for eight automatic slots.

Here’s the breakdown of group A’s Iran and their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side is greatly aided by a number of advantages that enabled their impressive forms.

First, they are empowered by a group of golden talents that even from the time of Ali Daei could only wish. This is the reason why Iran is standing top of the table undefeated.

The star power of the duo Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi, combined with formidable defenders and goalkeepers like Alireza Beiranvand and Hossein Kanaanizadegan, ensured Iran’s campaign went smoothly.

Second, Iran’s opponents aren’t strong enough to challenge. Qatar’s own faltering meant only Uzbekistan appeared to be the toughest foe to Iran in the qualifiers, having drawn twice in the previous round before yet another goalless draw earlier in this round.

But only a Golden Generation description and the lower qualities of opponents did Iran a disservice. The third, and major reason behind Iran’s ability to project its domination in the group is the team’s remarkable resilience.

In the first six matches, twice Iran had to play with only ten men, yet they were able to secure crucial points. The ability of Iran to play fair against their opponents despite numerical disadvantages cemented Iran’s powerful image in the qualifiers.

What’s next for group A?

Iran will have the opportunity to book a place in North America in March if they can beat the UAE and Uzbekistan, and with the depth of Iran’s squad at the moment, qualification is just a matter of time.

Uzbekistan also appears to be on the right track as well. If they beat Kyrgyzstan at home, they can also have opportunities to grind down a possibly qualified Iran away too.