Azmoun scores as Shabab Al Ahli triumphs over Al Ain in postponed match [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – AL AIN, Shabab Al Ahli secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Al Ain on Friday, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, in the postponed match of the seventh round of the ADNOC Professional Football League.

This win marked a significant achievement for Shabab Al Ahli, as they triumphed over their host Al Ain with a clean sheet, earning three important points in the league.

With this result, Shabab Al Ahli moved to the top of the ADNOC Professional League standings with 29 points, while Al Ain remained in sixth place with 19 points.