Moghanlou scores brace in loss to Al Nasr [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 10, 2025
Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Al Nasr overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 victory over Kalba in the 12th round of the ADNOC Professional League, held at Al Maktoum Stadium.

This win boosted Al Nasr’s points to 22, placing them third in the standings, while Kalba remains in seventh with 17 points.

Kalba initially took the lead with a goal from Shahriar Moganloo in the 11th minute, and Moganloo added a second in the 50th minute.

Al Nasr responded in the 59th minute with a goal from Marwan Azraqan and then equalised in the 84th minute through Ali Mabkhout. Othman Bousaid scored the winning goal in stoppage time, securing the comeback victory.

