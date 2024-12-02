Sayyadmanesh stars in draw against AA Gent [VIDEO]

Rtv.be – WESTERLO, On the sixteenth day of play in the Jupiler Pro League AA Gent visited Westerlo.

The Buffalos gave up a 1-2 lead and Westerlo earned a draw. Westerlo now shares eighth place with Standard.

The opening goal occurred after an intervention by Westerlo goalkeeper Van Langendonck. Westerlo quickly went into the counter, after which Sayyadmanesh returned the ball to Frigan allowing the Croatian striker to open the scoring.

After the opening goal, the visitors took over again, and saw a penalty before the end of the first half converted by Van Langendonck.

Sonko then put the Gent into the lead to make it 1-2. Ghent seemed to have the victory in their pocket, but 5 minutes before time Westerlo struck mercilessly. Sayyadmanesh scored to equalize the score just before injury time.

Highlights