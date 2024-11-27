ACL 2: Azmoun scores as Shabab Al Ahli defeat Al Hussein SC [VIDEO]

AFC – AMMAN, Munas Dabbar’s injury time lob earned Shabab Al Ahli a come-from-behind 3-2 win over hosts Al Hussein from Jordan on Wednesday as Paulo Sousa’s side booked their place in the knockout rounds of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25.

Yousef Abu Jalboush and Mahmoud Al Mardi scored in the fifth and 15th minutes respectively for the hosts but strikes from Sardar Azmoun and Renan pulled their side level before substitute Dabbar broke Al Hussein’s resistance a minute into stoppage time.

That means Shabab Al Ahli move to the top of Group D with 10 points and into the next round while Al Hussein also progress despite the defeat as a result of Kuwait SC’s win over Nasaf earlier in the day.

The hosts wasted little time taking the lead, going in front when Abu Jalboush smashed his left-foot shot past Hassan Hamzah after Adham Al Quraishi’s lay-off from the right.

Ehsan Haddad should have added a second six minutes later when Shabab Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamzah spilled the ball at the feet of the Jordan international but the attempt from the edge of the penalty area was off target.

Al Hussein continued to dominate the opening exchanges, Hamzah saving from Al Mardi in the 13th minute as Shabab Al Ahli struggled to claim a foothold in the game.

The second came by the 15th minute when Haddad’s exquisite delivery from the right curled into the six yard box, spinning into the path of Al Mardi who slotted home with ease.

Abu Jalboush curled his shot narrowly wide before Azmoun missed the opportunity to pull one back for Shabab Al Ahli when he shot across goal after being released behind the Al Hussein defence.

With three minutes left in the half Azmoun did halve the deficit, the Iranian striker lashing an unstoppable right-foot shot past Mahmoud Al Kawamleh from 25 yards after the ball bounced up at an inviting height.

Azmoun almost levelled deep into injury time, Al Kawamleh throwing himself to his left to tip away a downward header after the forward had outjumped the defence.

Shabab Al Ahli’s Mateusao barged his way through the backline five minutes after the restart only to slice his shot wide while Yahya Al Ghassani was denied by Al Kawamleh from distance moments later. Abdallah Nasib’s tackle stymied another chance for Mateusao.

The visitors continued to squander chances with Azmoun shooting straight at Al Kawamleh and Mateusao heading across the face of goal while Al Ghassani’s cross in the 84th minute was almost spilled over the line by the goalkeeper.

Renan finally levelled the scores with a strike into the bottom corner with three minutes remaining and, four minutes later, a defensive mix-up gifted Dabbar possession and he coolly lifted the ball over Al Kawamleh to deliver the winner in dramatic style.

Highlights