Inter Milan coach Inzaghi hails Mehdi Taremi

Tasnim – MILAN, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi feels that striker Mehdi Taremi is giving a “great response” that bolsters the team’s depth in attack.

The Italian giant defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 Tuesday night. The 32-year-old Iranian international started alongside Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez against RB Leipzig.

Taremi has not exactly been a regular starter for Inter this season. He has certainly gotten his chances, but these have come off the bench as often as in the starting eleven.

Taremi has, however, featured from the start in all of Inter’s matches in the Champions League.

The Iranian had started in huge matches against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

“He’s at a team where he has top teammates. But when I’ve called upon him in the Champions League, where he’s the player with the most minutes, he’s given us answers.”

“He’s helped us get the ten points we have. And now he has to keep going like that,” Inzaghi noted.