Alireza Jahanbakhsh: ‘It’s nice to be back’

Fr-fans.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh returned to De Kuip for a moment today. After three years at Feyenoord, his contract expired and he was transferred-free by SC Heerenveen.

Jahanbakhsh has not forgotten his old club. He gave an interview to ESPN.

“It’s nice to be back,” said Jahanbakhsh. He continued: “I didn’t expect to ever play against Feyenoord again, but it’s just part of the job. As I said, it’s nice to come back, unfortunately not the best game on our part. The first half was just a one side-match I thought and the second half we tried to create opportunities. I think the first 20 minutes of the second half were better, but not good enough. In general, it was nice to come back.”

Jahanbakhsh was asked if it was nice to return to De Kuip. “Yes, for sure. I feel good every time I get the chance to play here and I have made a lot of nice memories with teammates in three years, with Feyenoorder, but now I am a player of SC Heerenveen and I will do my best for my club.