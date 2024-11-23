Shams Azar into 2024/25 Hazfi Cup Round of 16

Tehran Times – QAZVIN, Shams Azar defeated Shahin Tehran 2-1 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32.

Mehdi Mohammadi gave the hosts a lead in the 10th minute and Vahid Sarvari scored an own goal in the 22nd minute to make the scoreboard 2-0. Behzad Rohani pulled a goal back in the stoppage time in Qazvin.

Besat Kermanshah edged past Shahrdari Bandar Abbas 1-0 and top-flight Esteghlal Khuzestan were knocked out of the competition, losing to Paykan 1-0 in Ahvaz.

Sanat Naft also defeated Aluminum 1-0 in Abadan.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Sepahan are defending champions.