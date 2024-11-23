Gholizadeh scores as Lech Poznań defeat GKS Katowice [VIDEO]

Przegladsportowy.pl – POZNAN, Lech Poznań defeated GKS Katowice 2-0 in the PKO BP Ekstraklasa match, which took place at the Poznań Stadium. The goals for the hosts were scored by Mikael Ishak and Ali Gholizadeh, which allowed Lech to strengthen his position as the leader of the table.

In the last five matches, Lech Poznań won four victories and suffered one defeat. The last meeting ended with their 5:2 win over the Legia Warsaw. In the same period, GKS Katowice won two matches, one draw and lost two. Their last match ended with a 4-3 victory over Cracovia.

Already in the fourth minute of the match, Lech Poznań took the lead thanks to Mikael Ishak’s goal, assisted by Patrik Waalemark. In the second half, in the 51st minute, Ishak missed a penalty kick. However, in the 57th minute, Ali Gholizadeh increased the score to 2-0, which gave Lech the victory.

After this match, Lech Poznań strengthened his position as a leader with 37 points after 16 matches. GKS Katowice ranks 11th with 19 points. In the next match, Lech will face Piast Gliwice, and GKS Katowice will play with Lechia Gdańsk.