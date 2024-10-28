Abbas Chamanian proud of his Iran U17 squad

Tehran Times – ZARQA, – Iran U17 football team head coach Abbas Chamanian gave credit to his boys after they booked their place at the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Iran advanced to the event as one of the five best second-placed teams in the qualification stage.

Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 Sunday night in Group A. The young Persians had previously defeated Hong Kong, Syria and lost to North Korea.

“First of all, I have to congratulate my boys and all Iranian people, who sent us positive energy. We played four matches in seven days and my boys deserved recognition for the great work they did,” Chamanian said.

“From the first day, we fought with our hearts and qualified for the Finals. Syria were the champions of West Asia and Jordan were the hosts but we emerged victorious against them,” he added.

“Iran will have a difficult task in the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup and we should prepare well for the competition,” Chamanian concluded.

A total of 43 teams were divided into ten groups for the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers. The group winners, along with the five best second-placed teams, joined host Saudi Arabia for the finals scheduled from April 3 to 20, 2025.