Taremi most important Inter Milan signing last summer: Alessandro Altobelli

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Legendary Italy FIFA World Cup winner Alessandro Altobelli believes Inter Milan summer arrival Mehdi Taremi was the most important signing as he spoke exclusively to SempreInter.com.

Altobelli, who scored Italy’s third and final goal in the 3-1 1982 FIFA World Cup Final against West Germany, spoke about the new arrivals at Inter these last two summers. Altobelli is very impressed with Marcus Thuram who joined Inter in the summer of 2023.

But also, in particular Altobelli considered the signing of Iran international striker Mehdi Taremi as the most important one made last summer.

“We would be doing a mistake if we fail to mention any of the new signings [which arrived in the summer of 2023]. Inter is strong thanks to all of its players, they all played well.

“Lautaro Martinez is perhaps this little extra but then look at Thuram. They are all important. If I take one away Inter will win just the same. Individuals don’t matter, but the team does. And you can see this.

“Inter have a very competitive team. When you win, it is thanks to the credit of everyone. Including the substitutes. They are all precious.

“For me Taremi will be the most important of the signings [Inter made in the summer of 2024].”

Altobelli spent 11 seasons at Inter Milan. He scored 209 goals in 466 matches. During this period he won one Serie A title and two Coppa Italia trophies.