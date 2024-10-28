Azmoun scores as Shabab Al Ahli secures top spot with win over Sharjah [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli clinched victory against Sharjah with a score of 2-1 in the sixth round of the ADNOC Professional League on Sunday at Rashid Stadium.

Al Ahli defeated Sharjah 2-1 on Sunday in a top match of the sixth round of the ADNOC Professional League at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, taking the top spot in the standings with a perfect 18 points. This marks Sharjah’s first loss of the season, leaving them with 15 points.

The goals for Al Ahli came from Sardar Azmoun in the 55th minute and Federico Cartabia from a penalty in the 87th minute. Joelherm Sosijan scored for Sharjah in the 97th minute.

During the stoppage time, Sharjah’s goalkeeper Adel Al-Hosani received a red card for handling the ball outside the penalty area, leading to Majed Rashid stepping in as his replacement after all substitutions had been used.

The referee also issued red cards to Sardar Azmoun of Al Ahli and Olario Cosmin, the coach of Sharjah, following the penalty awarded to Al Ahli.