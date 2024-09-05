September 5, 2024

Iran edge Kyrgyzstan in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 5, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
36 views

Tehran Times – FOOLADSHAHR, Iran made a winning start to their Group A campaign in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 on Thursday as Amir Ghaleneoi’s side handed Kyrgyzstan a 1-0 defeat at Foolad Shahr Stadium.

Mehdi Taremi hit the only goal of the game 11 minutes before the end of the first half.

Team Melli will have to play the UAE in Group A on Sept. 10 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

The third round of AFC matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification will be played from Sept. 5, 2024 to June 10, 2025.

More Stories

Alireza Jahanbakhsh – Realistic free agent signings Sheffield United must look at

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 4, 2024

Saman Ghoddos – Free agent Middlesbrough should look to sign

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 4, 2024

WCQ 2026: Iran vs. Kyrgyzstan [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 4, 2024