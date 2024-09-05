Iran edge Kyrgyzstan in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – FOOLADSHAHR, Iran made a winning start to their Group A campaign in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 on Thursday as Amir Ghaleneoi’s side handed Kyrgyzstan a 1-0 defeat at Foolad Shahr Stadium.

Mehdi Taremi hit the only goal of the game 11 minutes before the end of the first half.

Team Melli will have to play the UAE in Group A on Sept. 10 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

The third round of AFC matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification will be played from Sept. 5, 2024 to June 10, 2025.