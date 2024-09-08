Iran’s victory overshadowed by criticisms

TT – TEHRAN, Iran made a winning start to their Group A campaign in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 on Thursday as Amir Ghaleneoi’s side handed Kyrgyzstan a 1-0 defeat at Foolad Shahr Stadium but the critic hit out at the National Team’s performance.

Despite securing three points against Kyrgyzstan, Team Melli’s performance has been met with significant criticism from the fans and experts alike. The 1-0 victory, courtesy of a Mehdi Taremi goal, was unable to mask underlying concerns about the team’s overall play.

Many have pointed to the lack of fluidity and creativity in Iran’s attacking play. The performance of seasoned players like Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Saeid Ezatolahi has come under scrutiny, with some suggesting that younger, more dynamic players should be given more opportunities.

In response to the criticism, Iran’s star striker, Mehdi Taremi, defended the team’s performance, attributing the shortcomings to the poor quality of the pitch and the lack of adequate facilities in Iranian football.

“It was a relatively good game, considering the conditions we had. Let’s remember that the first game is always difficult. Qatar, who have won the Asian Cup twice, lost, Korea drew, and Australia also lost,” Taremi said in a post-match press conference.

With the UAE up next in Group A, Team Melli face a tough test. The UAE’s 3-1 victory over Qatar has heightened the pressure on Iran to improve their performance. As the qualification campaign progresses, it remains to be seen whether Iran can address the criticisms and mount a serious challenge for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.