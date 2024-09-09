PGPL: Esteghlal in turmoil as coach Nekounam faces imminent sacking [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, one of Iran’s representatives in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite, are currently facing a tumultuous period marked by internal strife and the looming threat of a managerial change.

A deep rift between head coach Javad Nekounam and the club’s ownership, Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Corporation (PGPIC), has escalated to the point where Nekounam is on the brink of being sacked after just three matches of the new Persian Gulf Pro League season.

Following Esteghlal’s defeat to Esteghlal Khuzestan last Thursday, rumors have been swirling about the club’s future, but neither club officials nor Nekounam have made any substantial public comments. The club has issued a vague statement acknowledging the team’s shortcomings and promising to address the issues, but has offered little support for the embattled head coach.

The loss to Esteghlal Khuzestan exacerbated the existing tensions between Nekounam and the PGPIC, prompting the club’s owners to accelerate their search for a new manager. Nekounam, sensing his days at the helm were numbered, broke his silence and publicly criticized club CEO Farshid Samiei, blaming him for the recent turmoil.

Despite promising to deliver a league title this season, Nekounam’s fate appears sealed and he is on the verge of imminent sacking. The owners are reportedly poised to terminate his contract and appoint a replacement.

Three foreign coaches are rumored to be in contention for the job, with Ricardo Sa Pinto, the Portuguese manager who previously led Esteghlal to the Iranian Super Cup and the final of the Hazfi Cup, considered the frontrunner. There were also reports that a deal had been reached with Bulgarian coach Ivaylo Petev, but a strong backlash from fans on social media forced the club to reconsider.

With Esteghlal’s crucial AFC Champions League Elite match against Qatar Al-Gharafa scheduled for September 16th, the club find themselves in a state of uncertainty. The managerial instability is a major concern for fans and pundits alike, as Esteghlal strive to make a positive impact on the continental stage.