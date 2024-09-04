Alireza Jahanbakhsh – Realistic free agent signings Sheffield United must look at

Footballfancast.com – SHEFFIELD, Sheffield United welcomed ten new signings over the summer but could still look to the free agent market to bolster their squad, and Football FanCast have looked into three possible free agent targets for the Blades.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, the Blades will be aiming to secure an instant return to the top flight this season, and have begun in strong fashion.

Though six points off the early pace set by Regis Le Bris and Sunderland, they have taken six points from their four games and are yet to taste defeat. It has left them sitting eighth in the Championship and Chris Wilder’s side are only likely to improve as their new additions bed in and gel with one another.

With purse strings tight at Bramall Lane, Wilder has played down the prospect of promotion, explaining: “Just because a club comes out of the Premier League, it is expected to be up there straight away. We’re not Burnley, Leeds or Luton.

“There’s a hell of a lot of changes that we have made this pre-season. Sometimes, from me, I am going to protect those players as I should and hopefully we, as a football club, will recognise that. Sometimes, you have to suffer little backward steps.”

However, with some stars available as free agents right now, they could well strengthen their squad without a single penny spent on transfer fees, with these looking the most tempting.

A key area that the Blades require cover is on the wing, with only the young Jesurun Rak-Sayki as a recognised option in the wide areas, though Callum O’Hare can also feature there.

That is an issue they could rectify through the addition of former Brighton winger and Iranian international Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who finds himself without a club as it stands, despite racking up 17 goals in 84 Iran caps.

Remembered fondly on the south coast for a stunning overhead kick against Chelsea, the 31-year-old was most recently at Feyenoord but was let go at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Capable of playing on either side of attack, he could be a shrewd addition on a free transfer to add some much needed firepower to the Blades’ attack.