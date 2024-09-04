Saman Ghoddos – Free agent Middlesbrough should look to sign

EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus/Shutterstock (11657491bj) Saman Ghoddos of Brentford; Brentford Community Stadium, London, England; English Football League Cup Football, Carabao Cup, Brentford FC versus Newcastle United. Brentford v Newcastle United, EFL Carabao Cup, Quarter Final, Football, Brentford Community Stadium, London, UK - 22 Dec 2020

Footballleagueworld.com – MIDDLESBOROUGH, Middlesbrough enjoyed a strong summer of transfer business, keeping hold of their star players, whilst making quality additions to Michael Carrick’s squad.

FLW takes a look at a freeby that Middlesbrough should look to sign should the Teessiders desire further strength in depth.

If it’s versatility that Carrick is after should he cast his eye over the free agent market, then his first stop should be that of former Brentford star, Saman Ghoddos.

Brentford even referred to him as their ‘Swiss Army Knife’ last season, after showcasing his ability to plug multiple gaps in Thomas Frank’s side, making 19 Premier League appearances last term.

The Iranian international was released following the expiration of his contract this summer, bringing to an end a four-year stay with the Bees, which saw him play a key role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League in 2020/21.

Ghoddos made 43 Championship appearances for the Bees that season, scoring three times whilst registering a further two assists. For the final three years of his Brentford career, he adopted more of a utility role in the Premier League, but has proven his value to the squad time and time again.

Southampton had been linked with the versatile midfielder this summer, but nothing has come of that interest so far, and Carrick should jump at the chance to add such a proven, experienced and valuable player to his Middlesbrough side.

Fully capable of playing in either full-back role, the centre of midfield and even out on the wing, Ghoddos would be a player that could do a job for his manager wherever he’s asked to play, and would provide a starting quality player in multiple positions.