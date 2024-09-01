Saharkhizan scores as FC Orenburg draw with FC Dynamo [VIDEO]

Ural56.ru – ORENBURG, In the match of the 7th round of the Russian Championship, Orenburg FC played out a 2-2 draw with FC Dynamo (Moscow) on their home field.

Newly signed Iranian Said Saharkhizan opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

The visitors from Moscow then tied the game in the 64th through an own goal by Matias Perez, and then took the lead from the spot, which was converted by El Mehdi Maouhoub on the 72nd.

Matias Perez cancelled out his error from earlier in the game to tie the match in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Orenburg goalkeeper Bogdan Moskvichev was recognized as the best player of the match; after the final whistle, the spectators chanted his name for several minutes.

Orenburg will play their next match on Saturday, September 14. As part of the 8th round of the Russian Championship, the Orenburg team will play FC Lokomotiv (Moscow) on their home field.