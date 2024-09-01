Iraklis FC interested in Karim Ansarifard [Report]

Mikriliga.com – THESSALONIKI, Hercules (Iraklis) is looking for a forward and has strong cases on their list.

Acquiring an attacking footballer is a priority for the blue and whites who are looking for solutions.

One of the options available is that of Karim Ansarifard who seems to have piqued the interest of Iraklis-Fournoi Veneti.

The Iranian striker, who has been released by Aris, is looking for his next team and is not negative at the prospect of dressing in “blue and white” in participation in the Super League 2. The championship may not be a lure, but this fact is erased by the team’s name and project.

Reportedly advanced are the discussions for a super deal with Karim Ansarifard, one of the main and super ambitious goals of the Heracles staff for the center forward position. The international Iranian striker, and the many performances from the Spanish and Greek leagues with his great career, is trying to approach with HRA and if it is possible to find a common financial agreement, despite his high profile, an agreement will be reached.

The landscape is expected to clear up in the next few days.