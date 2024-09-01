Hosseinnejad assist helps Dynamo Makhachkala beat Krylia Sovetov [VIDEO]

Sportbox.ru – SAMARA, Makhachkala’s Dynamo defeated Samara’s Krylia Sovetov in the seventh round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) World Championship.

The meeting took place in Samara and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the guests. The only goal was scored by Abakar Gadzhiev in the 44th minute, assisted by Mohammad Javad Hosseinnejad.

Makhachkala Dynamo midfielder Javad was also named the best player of the match of the seventh round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Samara Krylia Sovetov.

Dynamo scored 8 points and rose to ninth place in the Russian championship standings. Krylia (6) are in 10th place.

In the next match, Makhachkala will host Moscow’s Spartak on September 15; two days earlier, Igor Osinkin’s team will play away against Kazan’s Rubin.