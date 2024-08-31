Dynamo Moscow interested in Alireza Jahanbaksh [Report]

Dzen.ru – MOSCOW, Radio Itatiaia has reported that Dynamo Moscow, in parallel with the transfer of Brazilian Arthur Gomes, is also interested in the Iranian national team player Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The attacker currently does not currently have a club. In the last three seasons, he played for Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

The experienced 30-year-old Persian has played for various European clubs for last 10 years. He has played for the Dutch sides AZ and NEC Nijmegen, as well as English club Brighton.

As part of Feyenoord side, the Iranian was the champion and winner of the Dutch Cup. He was also the top scorer of the championship (he scored 61 goals in Holland), played 83 matches for his national team, in which he scored 17 goals.

Jahanbakhsh has also recently been linked with Turkish Superlig sides Besiktas and Bodrum FK, as well as Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, and a potential resigning with former club Feyenoord.

If these transfers take place for Dynamo, this will be a good response to the double strengthening of Zenit’s attack in the Russian Premier League.